SAPD: 14-year-old shot, submit tips if you have any information

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police are investigate the shooting of 14-year-old San Angelo teen.

They say just before 2:30 a.m. on January 6, 2020, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Volney Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old male who had gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

“The initial investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident and is not a random act of violence,” the San Angelo Police Department said in a statement.

If you have any information about the incident please call the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315. To remain anonymous tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.