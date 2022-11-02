SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s almost that time of year again and on Saturday, December 10, 2022, Santa Claus will arrive by train to

the Railway Museum, serenaded by local artist Rita Capuchina.

The event will begin from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and this year Santa Claus will be the President of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, Walt Koenig accompanied by his wife Mrs. Claus, MG Koenig.

The event features free photo opportunities with Santa and the

Grinch throughout the day along with live music, food trucks, Christmas shopping with local craft vendors and much more!

Schedule of events

Santa’s Arrival at 10 am

Christmas music by Rita Capuchina 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Photos with Santa and the Grinch 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pet Portraits with Santa 2 pm – 4 p.m.

Railway Museum Train Rides $5 per child

Painting train ornaments $5 per person

Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Performance by Ballet Azteca Folklorico, Lakeview Chieffettes, Fort Concho Choir

CC Damon Bell Photography

If you are a vendor or food truck interested in participating in the event or would like to sponsor the event, please contact Board President, Suzanna Valenzuela at info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com.

CC Railway Museum of San Angelo