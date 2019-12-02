Santa Rita neighborood to experience temporary road closures this week

San Angelo – There will be several temporary street closures beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4 on Paseo de Vaca Street along Sulphur Springs Park in the Santa Rita neighborhood.

The closures will allow the City of San Angelo to install irrigation sleeves across four different areas for the irrigation project that has been contracted for Sulphur Springs Park. Some street closures are necessary in order to complete the project.

The first closure, beginning Wednesday, will be on Paseo de Vaca Street from the 900 block of West Washington to the 1100 block of Montecito Drive and is not anticipated to last longer than two days.

Once the West Washington Street portion of Paseo de Vaca is back open, the 1000 block of Montecito to South Bishop Street will be closed for cutting. This will likely take one day.

The final closure is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10 from the 1100 block of Paseo de Vaca to the 1300 block of Algerita Drive. This closure should also only be for one day.

All work will be backfilled and packed with road base. The City will come back at a later date to pour concrete in these four areas.