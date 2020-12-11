Santa has arrived at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Santa has officially arrived at Sunset Mall! A Christmas tradition that has lasted for decades will continue as planned this year — with some modifications for people’s safety, according to a statement issued by Sunset Mall on Friday, December 11, 2020.

According to Sunset Mall’s press release, “Enhanced protocols have been put in place this year for Santa’s safety and for the safety of all his holiday visitors. Face coverings, daily temperature checks for his helpers, cleaning between sessions, and social distancing guidelines are in place.

“For complete details on what to expect during a photo session with Santa or to schedule an appointment, please go to the Sunset Mall webpage: https://www.sunsetmall.com/events/santa-at-sunset-mall/.”

Santa will be in the Community Room at Sunset Mall from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M, Monday through Saturday, from 12:00 P.M to 5:00 P.M. on Saturdays, and from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Christmas Eve.

This year, Santa will also be giving away “12 special gifts for 12 Days of Giveaways on Facebook.” More information can be found at Sunset Mall’s website or at Sunset Mall’s Facebook page