San Saba Deputies investigate homicide of Middle School student

The Superintendent of San Saba schools says someone killed a middle school student overnight.

Wayne Kelly tells FOX44 News that he received word of the crime early this morning. He says investigators told him a suspect is in custody.

Kelly says counselors will be at the school today to help students and staff grieve for the student who was killed.

The student’s name is not being released at this time. There are several rumors about how the student died, but nothing is confirmed at this time.

FOX44 News has reached out to the San Saba and Mills County Sheriff’s Offices for further information.

We will update this report as soon as possible.