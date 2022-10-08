BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries at the SpaceX facilities in Boca Chica Beach, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a call Sept. 13 at the SpaceX facilities near Boca Chica Beach, where several vehicles had been burglarized.

“The SpaceX security officers informed the deputies and investigators that several vehicles had been burglarized, including two firearms and one vehicle that had been stolen,” the sheriff’s department stated in a news release. “Investigators made contact with the owners of the vehicles who wished to pursue charges.”

On Sept. 20, five warrants of arrest were issued for the stolen firearms and motor vehicle, the sheriff’s department stated. The warrants included two charges of burglary to a vehicle, two charges of theft of a firearm, and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Investigators arrested Carlos Trevino, 45, who was taken into custody Friday for the outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff’s department.

Trevino was taken to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, pending arraignment.

This case remains under investigation.