San Angelo’s Salvation Army falls victim to multiple robberies in recent days

Media Release Courtesy of Janet Sheen, Salvation Army

SAN ANGELO, Texas – (12/9/20) Apparently not everyone in San Angelo has caught the Christmas Spirit. This may have never been more obvious than right now as The Salvation Army has fallen victim to two separate robberies in the past few days.

Over the weekend thieves stole two catalytic converters off of The Salvation Army’s Family Store truck while it was parked in the Village Shopping plaza. This is a critical week for The Salvation Army Christmas programs, particularly the Angel Tree Program as all gifts have to be returned by Saturday the 12th so they can be prepared for distribution and the truck is needed to pick many of the Corporate sponsored Angels up.

Thankfully, the manager at U- Haul stepped up without hesitation and provided The Salvation Army a vehicle for the week while the Salvation Army Thrift Store gets their truck repaired.

Yesterday, an individual stole the counter kettle that Roosters had allowed The Salvation Army to place in its location to raise much needed funds during this Christmas Campaign.

This is a difficult year already because of COVID with donations lagging behind a typical year, but The Salvation Army is determined to meet the need and Rescue Christmas for the families that registered for assistance.

