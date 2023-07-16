SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city of San Angelo’s recreational department put on a track meet for kids from all across West Texas from the ages eight to seventeen.

This track meet had kids from right here in San Angelo, right down the road in Christoval, and even participants from Abilene, Midland, Odessa, and more.

This event started on Friday and had over 450 participants in total. The runners that finish in the top six of their event will advance to the state meet which is in Brownwood at the end of the month.

“Well, you know, we’ve been doing this for about 25 years with the youth track program so the benefit for it is, around these times that track is becoming a popular sport. Back you know, 20 years ago it was one of those sports that nobody really cared about. Now that summer track and track in general, it gets the kids trained through the summer first and foremost, keeps them active, and then it gets them ready for the fall sports that they want to do, and a lot of scholarships, you know now are giving to kids for track itself,” said John Perez the host of the San Angelo Recreation track meet.