San Angelo’s general election early voting begins Saturday, May 1, 2021

Courtesy of The City of San Angelo:

San Angelo, Texas (April 27)- Early voting for the general election will begin this Saturday, May 1, 2021. The following members included are mayor, Single-member District 2, Single-member District 4 and Single-member District 6.

Election polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m and you can vote at Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building located at 113 W. Beauregard Ave on the first floor.

Other important dates for voting elections will consist of the following:

April 19-23: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 24: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

April 25: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

April 26-27: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The following candidate packets are listed below:

Single-member District 2

Tom Thompson

Mercedes DeLa Cruz

Cie Avel Rangel

Single-member District 4

Lucy Gonzales

Single-member District 6

Billie DeWitt

Larry Miller

James R. Ervin

Mayor

Brenda Gunter

Silvara Lawson

Dietrick Tillis

You may find more information on election ballots and candidates on the city of San Angelo’s website https://www.cosatx.us/government/city-elections/may-1-2021-general-election