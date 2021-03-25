San Angelo YMCA launches program to fight child hunger

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Friday, March 27, 2021 the YMCA launches it’s weekend

backpack program designed to fight child hunger.

The program will launch at the three Concho Valley Council of Government Headstart locations.

Children ages 3 – 5 will be provided with a backpack of nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to

take home on the weekends when other resources may not be available. Linda Mata, YMCA

Engagement Coordinator will lead the program. “It is important that we focus on out of school

time, when lunches provided by the schools are not available” said Linda. “Children who are

hungry cannot concentrate, learn and have low-energy”.

Through a $25,000.00 grant awarded by Atmos Energy the Y will provide children with food on the weekend.

Through the program the Y looks to handout over 300 backpacks each Friday. The program is

run by Y staff and volunteers. “Volunteers are essential to the Y’s good work. It is our goal to

engage our members and community even more”, said YMCA CEO, Angel Flores.

The program is looking for volunteers to help with this and other programs. For more

information contact Linda Mata at 325.655.9106