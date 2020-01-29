San Angelo Writers Club invites public to join them for February presentation by Jean Ann Block LeGrand

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Writers Club is inviting the public to join their next meeting. It will be held on Tuesday, February, 11, at 6:30 p.m. at First Place which is located at 14 W. Harris.

According to the club, San Angelo Native Jean Ann Block LeGrand will be presenting her book titled “Pulling the Cart Up the Hill-Going Down Rabbit Holes.”

“She will discuss the process of creating a book from genealogical and other research on the extended Schwartz family. Her mother, Doris Schwartz Block, has 52 first cousins from the Schwartz family. Her father, Wilbert Block, has 103 first cousins and is a member of the Hoelscher-Buxkemper family. LeGrand’s first book was titled “The Franz Block Family – History and Genealogy 1849-2001.” She is currently on a four-year book project writing and compiling “Joseph and Sophie Schwartz Family 1798-2020 History and Genealogy,” The Writers Club said in a statement.

LeGrand graduated from Wall High School and Angelo State University where she studied nursing. She worked in the operating rooms at St. Johns and Shannon hospitals for 15 years. SHe is married to Robert H. “Bob” LeGrand and they have a blended family of six adult children and eight grandchildren.

According to the San Angelo Writers Club, they meet on the second Tuesday of each month September through May at First Place, 14 W. Harris. They say visitors are welcome and dues for membership are $20 a year. Coffee and refreshments are at 6:30 p.m. and the program runs from 7-8 p.m.

For more information, visit our website at www.sanangelowritersclub.org