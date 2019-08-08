San Angelo woman involved in fatal crash near Lubbock

SAN ANGELO, Texas- A woman from San Angelo was involved in a three vehicle collision on highway 84, that killed two people.

Jasmine Burman of San Angelo, was traveling southeast in the northwest lanes of US-84 and struck a vehicle head on, killing Wendy Payne of Amherst, TX and her 16 year old sister who died from her injuries later at the hospital.

Burman was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries, as well as 3 of the 4 minors in her vehicle.

Another vehicle was traveling behind Payne on the highway towing a utility trailer, and struck Payne’s vehicle from behind shortly after the head on collision with Burman.

This is an on going investigation with the Texas Department of Public Safety.