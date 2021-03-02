San Angelo woman wins ‘Outstanding Young Range Professional’ Award

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On March 1, 2021, the Society of Range Management announced that Dr. Morgan Treadwell won a prestigious award from the society.

The SRM shared the following information:

Dr. Morgan Treadwell received an Outstanding Young Range Professional Award at the Society for Range Management’s (SRM) 74th Annual Meeting held virtually earlier this February. This award presented by the Society to an individual member who has demonstrated extraordinary potential and promise as a range management professional.

Morgan Treadwell has a true passion for rangeland management and bringing the science to producers. Her passion is coupled with a strong work ethic, leading to numerous programs and trainings. Morgan’s strong background and knowledge in fire has filled a much needed niche for West Central Texas. She has hosted numerous programs on prescribed burning and has been conducting prescribed burning schools each year for anyone interested in implementing the practice on rangelands. Without a doubt, many of Morgan’s activities and accomplishments are a result of her position as a Range Extension Specialist. The characteristic that separates Morgan is that she does not stop when reaching the desired minimum for her position. For example, Morgan is actively involved in numerous research projects at both Texas A&M University and Angelo State University even though her position is 100% Extension. Because of work ethic and passion for rangeland management, she exceeds all expectations resulting in her being an outstanding candidate for the Outstanding Young Professional Award. Lastly, even with a hectic schedule as a Range Extension Specialist she finds the time to remain active with SRM and TSSRM. She has just recently completed a term on the TSSRM Board of Directors, served as Vice President and is currently serving as President of TSSRM. Likewise, she is active in supporting youth activities and other community service activities. Texas Section and SRM are certainly fortunate to have someone with Morgan’s work ethic, knowledge, and leadership as a member.

For the tremendous contributions to the science and management of rangeland ecosystems she has made, it is with great honor the Society of Range Management recognized Dr. Morgan Treadwell with an Outstanding Young Range Professional Award.