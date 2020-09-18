San Angelo woman arrested after stabbing incident on East Harris

SAN ANGELO, Texas – 26-year-old Deborah Ramirez of San Angelo has been charged with Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury in connection to a stabbing that occurred at a residence in the 500 block of East Harris Avenue Thursday (09/17/20) afternoon.

Police were initially dispatched to the area of Poe and East Harris after a City of San Angelo worker located a woman who was bleeding from the chest walking west towards Shannon Medical Center.

The victim, a 40-year-old San Angelo woman, was located by a Good Samaritan near the Food King parking lot on North Main Street and transported to Shannon Medical Center where she underwent surgery from an apparent stab wound. The woman is said to be in critical condition.

Unsure of the location of incident, officers canvassed the area and eventually located a blood trail, which led them to the residence on East Harris where Ramirez and three other occupants were located and detained.

Officers later executed a search warrant at the residence. In addition to locating the crime scene, police discovered a fifth occupant hiding in a bedroom closet. The subject, identified as 37-year-old Annalecia Carrillo, was taken into custody for a Parole Warrant.

Ramirez was formally charged following an interview with members of the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available for release.

Courtesy of San Angelo Police Department, Public Relations