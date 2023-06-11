SAN ANGELO, TX— It was a big turnout at the Ranger Aviation Sunday afternoon as the community gathered to welcome home and celebrate the 2023 Division II Baseball National Champions, the Angelo State Rams.

The community witnessed the plane landing and the trophy in person while hearing from a few of the Rams on the team. It was a moment San Angelo will cherish forever.

“It’s super hard to put into words. We are blessed to have a city that comes out here and supports us the way they do. It’s not because we won the National Championship that they are out here doing this. They supported us all season. They supported us all three years. I’ve been here through highs and lows. I truly believe there is no better fan base than the Ram fam in San Angelo,” said Angelo State catcher Tyler Boggs.