San Angelo water main breaks trigger boil water notice

The boil water notice includes almost all residents of San Angelo.

The perimeter includes all areas inside Loop 306 and residents outside the loop — east of Howard street on the north side of the city and residents outside the loop east of Foster road on the south side of the city.

Water utilities crews are working on at least four water main breaks that are affecting customers throughout the city.

One break is at College Hills/Oxford and another is near Mayfield Paper Company.

Due to multiple breaks of water mains in various areas of San Angelo that resulted in a reduction in water pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of San Angelo public water system (PWS 2260001) to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).



To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.