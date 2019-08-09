San Angelo VA Clinic hosts town hall meeting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo VA Outpatient Clinic hosted a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon at their new clinic. The clinic is located at 4240 Southwest Blvd.

The meeting allowed veterans to bring up questions, issues and complaints to VA officials. Among topics discussed were bringing in new peer support specialists to the clinic, hiring staff who have been through combat themselves and the clinic’s response time to veterans’ phone calls.

”Some people you can’t satisfy, but you can use the opportunity like they did this evening to educate the veteran community on what the possibilities really are,” said Michael F. Rader, who is with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 237.

During the meeting, veterans who needed it were also assisted with enrollment and other health care needs.

The new VA clinic will have its grand opening on August 20th at 11a.m.