San Angelo, Tom Green County to receive funding from Governor’s Office to address safety issues

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On October 22, 2020, the Office of the Governor announced that the Public Safety Office (PSO) will grant more than $296 million in funding for a variety of programs and services in Texas. These grants will support a broad range of public safety initiatives. The funding is made possible through a combination of federal and state dollars.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of Texans, and this grant funding will strengthen our efforts to prevent and combat crime while also supporting victims and survivors. Protecting public safety requires a comprehensive approach, and each of these recipients play an essential role in keeping our communities safe. Texas thanks the hundreds of award recipients for serving their fellow Texans and for working to build a safer and stronger Texas,” Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

San Angelo and Tom Green County agencies will receive the following:

Addressing Violence Against Women – 1 ($13,078.00)

Bullet Resistant Vests – 1 ($32,041.44)

Homeland Security – 7 ($250,437)

Justice Assistance – 9 ($272,041.66)

Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention – 1 ($41,068.77)

Local Border Security (Border Star) – 1 ($10,491.00)

Serving Victims of Crime 4 ($362,141.93)

Specialty Courts – 1 ($176,700.00)

A description of each grant can be found below. Addressing Violence Against Women: 87 awards totaling $11.9 million for projects that provide training opportunities, legal advocacy, investigation and technology resources, and protective order assistance to victims of violent crimes.

87 awards totaling $11.9 million for projects that provide training opportunities, legal advocacy, investigation and technology resources, and protective order assistance to victims of violent crimes. Bullet Resistant Vests: 58 awards totaling $4.7 million to provide peace officers with rifle-resistant body armor to prevent loss of life during tactical and emergency response operations.

58 awards totaling $4.7 million to provide peace officers with rifle-resistant body armor to prevent loss of life during tactical and emergency response operations. Homeland Security: 412 awards totaling $61.6 million to help prevent terrorism and prepare for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to the security of Texas and its citizens. These projects fund equipment, planning, training, exercises and other activities for local, regional, and state-level agencies and strengthen core capabilities outlined in the National Preparedness Goal.

412 awards totaling $61.6 million to help prevent terrorism and prepare for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to the security of Texas and its citizens. These projects fund equipment, planning, training, exercises and other activities for local, regional, and state-level agencies and strengthen core capabilities outlined in the National Preparedness Goal. Justice Assistance: 215 awards totaling $13.5 million to promote public safety, reduce crime, and improve the criminal justice system. Projects funded support personnel, equipment, supplies, training, technical assistance, and information systems for criminal justice purposes.

215 awards totaling $13.5 million to promote public safety, reduce crime, and improve the criminal justice system. Projects funded support personnel, equipment, supplies, training, technical assistance, and information systems for criminal justice purposes. Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention: 108 awards totaling $10.6 million to prevent violence in and around schools and to improve the juvenile justice system by providing mental health services, truancy prevention and intervention through community-based and school programs.

108 awards totaling $10.6 million to prevent violence in and around schools and to improve the juvenile justice system by providing mental health services, truancy prevention and intervention through community-based and school programs. Local Border Security (Border Star): 94 awards totaling $5.3 million to provide for overtime and operating costs that support an increased law enforcement presence to detect, deter, and disrupt drug, human, and other trafficking along the Texas/Mexico border.

94 awards totaling $5.3 million to provide for overtime and operating costs that support an increased law enforcement presence to detect, deter, and disrupt drug, human, and other trafficking along the Texas/Mexico border. Serving Victims of Crime: 308 awards totaling $104.6 million to provide victim service activities including: first responder mental health services, professional therapy and counseling, crisis intervention services, and peer support groups.

308 awards totaling $104.6 million to provide victim service activities including: first responder mental health services, professional therapy and counseling, crisis intervention services, and peer support groups. Specialty Courts: 61 awards totaling $7.9 million to support judicially supervised treatment, intensive case management, and other services to assist participants with substance abuse or mental health challenges move toward a healthier lifestyle, reduce the number of repeat offenses, and address congestion in the court system. Entities interested in seeking funds to support their public safety initiatives during the next grant cycle (FY 2022) should reach out to their local Council of Governments, or COG, to learn about region specific timelines and requirements.

For funding opportunity announcements containing program purposes, a description of allowable activities, timelines, and other requirements on the Office of the Governor’s eGrants website.