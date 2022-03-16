(KLST/KSAN)– Uber announced riders will have to pay a surcharge on each Uber trip as well as on each Uber Eats order depending on their location.

In San Angelo, one local delivery service is working on ways to prevent this from happening to their customers and drivers.

San Angelo To Go is run by a group of friends who wanted to give people a more convenient way to get their food to the table.

“We have been in business for 7 years now and the delivery fee has stayed $4.99 the entire time,” Preston Wimberly, SATG owner, said.

Now with the spike in fuel prices, Wimberly said the demand for delivery services has also seen an increase.

“Now with the gas prices going up, it’s like a service to use our drivers, to use their gas, so now you’re getting another layer of service because you don’t have to spend money to fill up your tank, whatever that is, maybe that’s because there are a lot of trucks in West Texas honestly,” Wimberly said.

Carson Beavers is also an owner. He said the company is looking into ways to help drivers make money without having to raise prices for customers.

“So we are trying to figure out things that we can do internally to help generate more revenue for our drivers and the people that work for us and make it make sense to where we are not having to pass those things along as things are getting more expensive for us to operate our business,” Beavers said.

So the guys are test driving electric scooters.

Beavers said they’ve teamed up with Cake and Dometic to become the first delivery service in the U.S. to test pilot these electric motorcycles.

“The box is actually powered,” Beavers said. “You plug it straight into the motorcycle battery and then it’s got complete temperature control.”

“We think it’ll fit about 3-4 pizzas and probably about 6-8 to go meals,” Wimberly said.

Beavers said he and Wimberly went through a motorcycle safety course and are driving the bikes themselves.

“Because obviously if we didn’t feel safe on them, we wouldn’t give them to somebody else,” Beavers said.

If all goes well, they will be the fastest food on two wheels.

“That’ll be a big thing for us to combat these gas prices because obviously if you can just plug your motorcycle in and then leave for work in the morning and then plug it back in when you get back home, you obviously have to pay some electricity costs but not near as high as gas right now,” Beavers said.