SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA Eagles have announced Paulo Gonzalez as their head football coach ahead of the 2023 season.

Coch Gonzalez comes to TLCA from Maypearl ISD where he served as the Assistant Head Football Coach, as well as the Head Boys Track Coach and leader in strength and conditioning.

The new head coach for the Eagles is thankful for the opportunity to lead this program and ready to get to work.

“Oh man, it’s very exciting. I mean, it’s just an opportunity that presented itself. When coach Sherill called me and offered it to me, I was just so ecstatic about it man. It’s been a dream of mine to be a head football coach in high school,” said Gonzalez.

TLCA went back to their winning ways last season, thanks in large part to former Head Coach Matt Jones. Jones led this team to the playoffs in 2022 and helped get this program back on track for the future.

Head Coach Paulo Gonzalez harps on the importance of continuing to build what Coach Jones started last year.

“Give credit to Jones for what he did to the program. I’m just going to take and see what he was efficient in and I’m going to build on that and continue driving it up. I told the kids that this morning that we’re going to do some great things and I’m going to try to install an offense so we can score anywhere on the field.”

The TLCA Eagles will open their season against the Ozona Lions on August 25th at home.