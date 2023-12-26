SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A San Angelo teenager has been indicted on charges related to a terroristic threat against the Texas Leadership Charter Academy High School.

Evan Moss, 17, was arrested on April 27, 2023, after police say school administrators became aware of posts he created on Snapchat that included photos of a firearm with the phrase, “Come to school.” Several officers responded and placed the school on lockdown before Moss was arrested that day.

A series of court dates have been set for Moss in 2024.