San Angelo teen dead after mishandling loaded firearm

On Sunday, June 16, 2019, San Angelo police and fire department personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 2400 block of Junius Street for the report of a shooting victim.

First responders entered the residence and located a deceased male identified as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lewis. Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene along with Justice of the Peace J.P. McGuire.

This morning, a preliminary autopsy report from the South Plains Forensic Pathology Center in Lubbock, Texas ruled that Lewis died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed Lewis was reportedly mishandling a loaded firearm prior to the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available for release at this time.

Source: San Angelo Police Department

