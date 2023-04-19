SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The city of San Angelo has placed once again in the Texas Travel Awards bringing home a total of four awards.

The Texas Travel Awards highlights the, ” most exciting, innovative, and inviting places around the state,” according to their website. They asked the public to help decide on four categories: the best destinations for arts & culture, families, foodies, and outdoor adventures, which were broken down into 60 smaller categories.

Discover San Angelo Flyer

The first award was in the Destination Marketing Campaign category, where San Angelo won for their “Our Bottlenecks Are Better Than Theirs” campaign. This campaign highlighted San Angelos, “small-town charm, laid-back lifestyle, and slower pace of life compared to larger cities, which has been a significant draw for visitors,” according to Discover San Angelo.

The next award was in the Music Festival or Event category for San Angelo’s Wild West Fest. Wild West Fest shattered attendance records and raised over $200,000 for under-funded sectors, such as public education and mental and physical health. This festival is dedicated to celebrating Texas Country Music and bolstering the community in the Concho Valley.

Wild West Fest CC DSA Wild West Fest CC DSA

“Speaking for everyone involved at Wild West Fest, we are extremely blessed with music festival of the year and thankful for all the support San Angelo has provided throughout the years. We hope to keep providing an amazing experience and enhancing the lives of all West Texans.” Thomas Halfmann, owner/promoter Wild West Fest.

Pop Art Museum CC DSA

The Pop Art Museum, created by Art in Uncommon Places (AIUP), won in the Public Art category. The museum is currently hosting sculptures created by 30 local artists and is open 24/7, free for the public to enjoy.

“AIUP is elated to hear about the award,” Julie Raymond, President of AIUP said “This award honors the community of local artists that continue to brand San Angelo as the Visual Arts Capitol of Texas.”

San Angelo Revolution Film Festival CC DSA

The San Angelo Revolution Film Festival won in the Under the Radar Activity. This festival encourages and showcases independent filmmaking from across the United States.

“Our goal is to bring true indie film to this amazing community,” said James Christopher, SARFF planner. “We’re excited for the award and excited to keep growing the indie film community in San Angelo as it becomes a haven for filmmakers from all over the world.”

Discover San Angelo feels the city has made a strong comeback in tourism after Covid,

“After COVID, San Angelo’s travel and tourism sector has come back strong. We are pleased not only with the number of awards that we won this year but two of our newer events, Wild West Fest and The Revolution Film Festival were recognized as the best in their categories. Our innovation in bringing new and exciting events to our community will certainly keep San Angelo as a top travel destination for many years to come”, Walt Koenig, President and CEO of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce.”

To see how other cities did and find San Angelo in the list of winners go here.