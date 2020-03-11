San Angelo Symphony’s Concert performs to over 2,500 attendees

Members of the San Angelo symphony performed pop, american and classical pieces — from “Pirates of the Carribean” — to “Hungarian Rhapsody”.

Organizers say the school concerts are — for many students — the first time to be exposed to the San Angelo Symphony.

The students actually study the music — and what they will be seeing for several weeks before the concert — which helps them understand and enjoy it more.

And so when they come — they already have a foundation of knowledge as to what they’re gonna see and hear…but it’s easier and better for them because they can absorb the music better because they understand it better just straight out of the gate” Courtney Mahaffey, Executive Director of the San Angelo Symphony said.

More than 27-hundred San Angelo and Concho valley students attended today’s concert at the Murphey Performance Hall.