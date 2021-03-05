San Angelo Symphony to hold in-person family pops concert in April 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On March 5, 2021, the San Angelo Symphony announced they will hold a family pops concert on April 17, 2021.

The guest artists will be the “Kings of Western Swing” group, Asleep at the Wheel.

“Asleep at the Wheel has won nine Grammy Awards over the past four decades and now the legendary group is joining forces with your San Angelo Symphony Orchestra for a performance likely to be remembered for years to come!” San Angelo Symphony representatives said in a statement.

Tickets are available on the Symphony website and at the Symphony office located in City Hall.

First Financial Bank is the 2021 Title Sponsor of the concert and Lee and Candyce Pfluger are the Guest Artist Sponsors of Asleep at the Wheel.

“In keeping with the CDC and Angelo State University’s continued COVID-19 guidelines, seating

capacity will be limited and guests attending the performance will be asked to wear masks,” Symphony representatives said.

According to representatives, for 71 years, the San Angelo Symphony has been an oasis of cultural activity in a thirteen-county region of West Texas known as the Concho Valley. For more information on their concert lineup, please visit www.sanangelosymphony.org or call (325) 658-5877.