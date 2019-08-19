San Angelo Studios brings co-working to the Concho Valley

Working for yourself does not have to mean working by yourself

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo is now home to a new co-working space. San Angelo Studios held a ribbon cutting with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce on Monday, August 19.

Owner and founder Seth Chomout said that a core idea behind the space was that working for yourself does not mean you have to work by yourself.

“To get people out of their homes, to get people out of the coffee shops,” Chomout elaborated, “to have a place where they say ‘that’s my office’ and have somewhere that they can send mail to, have somewhere they can have meetings at that’s not their house. A place where they can put their Google listing that isn’t their home.”

The space is located at 20 N. Harris St. The space includes a number of amenities including coffee, dedicated desks, a conference room and secure private wifi. For more details on their levels of membership, visit their website.