SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 90th annual San Angelo Stock Show began to wind down Sunday, February 20th with llama and longhorns taking the ring one last time.

Llamas are judged on their ability to complete eight to ten obstacles without showing any hesitation, unlike other animals that attended the show this year. Senior Scotdale FFA and 4-H officer Zoe Rutledge explained that the llamas are judged off of their sensitivity to whatever obstacles they complete.

“Our performance section is really just how good of a report, how well trained and how much you worked with your animal,” Rutledge explained.

According to Stockdale 4-H members, Lanie Harris and Noah Hrunetz training their llamas are much like training a dog.

“When they complete a skill we tell them ‘good job at’ then say the thing that they did,” said Stockdale fifth-grader Hrunetz.

“We go through all the obstacles that would be related to the show so whenever we have the show, the llama is prepared for it,” said fifth-grader Lanie Harris of La Vernia.

The San Angelo Stock Show concluded all shows for the 2022 season Sunday, February 20th.