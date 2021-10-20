San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo nominated for 2021 Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year

Clay Tryan, right, secures his loop during he and heeler Jake Long’s 4.4-second run, which propelled them to the team roping average title at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo. (PHOTO BY RIC ANDERSEN)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – PRCA ProRodeo has officially announced the 2021 Award nominations and the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo has been named to the Top 5 nominees for Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, according to a statement from the PRCA ProRodeo on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo joins other large indoor rodeo nominees including Arlington, Texas, Nampa, Idaho, San Antonio, Texas and Rapid City, South Dakota.

Pete Carr Pro Rodeo, the contracting firm out of Dallas, Texas that supplied the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo, is also nominated for Stock Contracting Firm of the Year. Other nominees include Powder River Rodeo, Cervi Championship Rodeo, Stace Smith Pro Rodeo and Frontier Rodeo.

The winners for each category will be announced at the PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. December 1, 2021.

For more on the PRCA ProRodeo 2021 awards and nominations, click here.