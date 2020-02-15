San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo: Performance 11

Updates of performances from the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo – photo by Ken Grimm

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

January 30th – February 14th 2020



Bareback Riding: First Round

1. Kody Lamb, 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Hometown Girl, $3,727

2. Leighton Berry, 87.5, $2,857

3. Austin Foss, 87, $2,112

4. Tim O’Connell, 86, $1,366

5. (tie) Richmond Champion and Taylor Broussard, 85, $745 each

7. Tyler Berghuis, 84.5, $497

8. (tie) Tilden Hooper, Chad Rutherford, Clayton Biglow and Jamie Howlett, 84, $93 each

Final round:

1. Clayton Biglow, 89 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Painted River, $1,650

2. (tie) Chad Rutherford and Richmond Champion, 86.5, $1,075 each

4. Jamie Howlett, 86, $600

5. Taylor Broussard, 85.5, $350

6. (tie) Tim O’Connell and Leighton Berry, 84, $125 each

Average:

1. Clayton Biglow, 173 points on two rides, $3,727

2. (tie) Richmond Champion and Leighton Berry, 171.5, $2,484 each

4. (tie) Chad Rutherford and Taylor Broussard, 170.5, $1,118 each

6. (tie) Jamie Howlett and Tim O’Connell, 170, $559 each

8. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Kody Lamb, 166, $186 each

Steer wrestling: First round:

1. Ty Erickson, 3.8 seconds, $3,284

2. Taz Olson, 3.9, $2,855

3. (tie) Stockton Graves and Sterling Humphry, 4.1, $2,213 each

5. (tie) Tait Kvistad and Dalton Massey, 4.3, $1,356 each

7. (tie) Ryan McKay Nettle and Jacob Talley, 4.4, $500 each



Second round:

1. (tie) Cameron Morman and Matt Reeves, 3.9 seconds, $3,070 each

3. (tie) Cade Staton and Chance Howard, 4.0, $2,213 each

5. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Tanner Brunner, 4.1, $1,356 each

7. Jesse Brown, 4.2, $714

8. (tie) Luke Branquinho, Sterling Lambert and Cade Goodman, 4.3, $95 each



Final round:

1. Matt Reeves, 3.7 seconds, $1,769

2. Cade Staton, 5.0, $1,464

3. Cody Harmon, 5.2, $1,159

4. Tanner Brunner, 5.3, $854

5. Ty Erickson, 5.6, $549

6. Josh Clark, 6.6, $305

Average:

1. Matt Reeves, 12.4 seconds on three runs, $4,926

2. Cade Stanton, 14.3, $4,283

3. Tanner Brunner, 14.5, $3,641

4. Cody Harmon, 14.6, $2,998

5. Ty Erickson, 15.2, $2,356

6. Josh Clark, 16.0, $1,713

7. Taz Olson, 20.9, $1,070

8. Trell Etbauer, 31.9, $428

Team roping: First round:

1. Spencer Mitchell/Cesar de la Cruz, 3.7 seconds, $3,742

2. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 3.8, $3,010 each

4. (tie) Laramie Allen/Whit Kitchens and Colton Campbell/Jordan Ketscher, 3.9, $2,034 each

6. Reno Cash Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 4.1, $1,302

7. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 4.2, $813

8. (tie) Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett and Manny Equsquiza Jr./York Gill, 4.3, $163

Second round:

1. Jaxon Tucker/Jake Clay, 3.5 seconds, $2,742

2. Dustin Eguesquiza/Travis Graves, 3.7, $3,254

3. (tie) Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Lane Ivy/Dillon Wingereid, 3.8, $2,522 each

5. (tie) Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham and Clint Summers/Douglas Rich, 3.9, $1,546 each

7. Trey Blackmore/Kory Bramwell, 4.0, $813

8. (tie) Dale Martin Jr./Garrett McQueen and Jake Orman/Daniel Braman, 4.3, $163 each

Final round:

1. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 4.8 seconds, $1,697

2. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.9, $1,404

3. Cory Smothers/Brandon Gonzales, 5.4, $1,112

4. Colton Campbell/Jordan Ketscher, 6.6, $819

5. Jaguar Terrill/Travis Woodard, 7.6, $527

6. Laramie Allen/Whit Kitchens, 9.9, $293

Average:

1. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 13.7 seconds on three runs, $5,613

2. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 15.3, $4,881

3. Cory Smothers/Brandon Gonzales, 15.4, $4,149

4. Colton Campbell/Jordan Ketscher, 15.9, $3,417

5. Laramie Allen/Whit Kitchens, 18.2, $2,694

6. Jaguar Terrill/Travis Woodard, 19.4, $1,952

7. Brenton Hall/Chase Tryan, 24.5, $1,220

8. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 8.3 seconds on two runs, $488

Saddle bronc riding: First round:

1. Zeke Thurston, 90 points on Hampton Pro Rodeo’s Rising Tide, $3,494

2. Jacobs Crawley, 88, $2,679

3. Carter Elshere, 85.5, $1,980

4. Cody DeMoss, 85, $1,281

5. Jesse Wright, 84.5, $815

6. (tie) Allen Boore, Rusty Wright and Kolby Wanchuk, 84, $466 each

9. (tie) Tegan Smith, Spencer Wright and Garrett Buckley, 83.5

11. Leon Fountain, 83

Final round:

1. Allen Boore, 88.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Big Tex, $1,650

2. Rusty Wright, 87, $1,250

3. Zeke Thurston, 86, $900

4. Spencer Wright, 83.5, $600

5. Tegan Smith, 83, $250

6. Jesse Wright, 82.5, $250

Average:

1. Zeke Thurston, 176 points on two rides, $3,494

2. Allen Boore, 172.5, $2,679

3. Rusty Wright, 171, $1,980

4. Jacobs Crawley, 167.5, $1,281

5. (tie) Spencer Wright and Jesse Wright, 167, $699 each

7. Tegan Smith, 166.5, $466

8. Leon Fountain, 162, $349

Tie-down roping: First round:

1. Lane Livingston, 7.2 seconds $4,899

2. Shad Mayfield, 7.4, $4,260

3. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Bryson Sechrist, 7.5, $3,301 each

5. L.D. Meier, 7.7, $2,343

6. (tie) Blane Cox and Marcos Costa, 7.8, $1,384 each

8. Bo Pickett, 7.9, $426

Second round:

1. Justin Smith, 7.0 seconds, $4,899

2. Marty Yates, 7.1, $4,260

3. (tie) Riley Pruitt and Ike Fontenot, 7.4, $3,301 each

5. Cooper Martin, 7.5, $2,343

6. (tie) Kincade Henry and Cory Solomon, 7.6, $1,384 each

8. (tie) Blane Cox and Lucas Potter, 7.8, $213 each

Final round:

1. Bryson Sechrist, 7.9 seconds, $1,967

2. Stetson Vest, 8.4, $1,710

3. Cooper Martin, 8.5, $1,454

4. Caleb Smidt, 9.1, $1,197

5. (tie) Reid Zapalac and Kincade Cullen Henry, 9.2, $812

7. Ty Harris, 9.7, $428

8. Jake Pratt, 9.9, $171

Average:

1. Bryson Sechrist, 24.8 seconds on three runs, $7,348

2. (tie) Cooper Martin and Caleb Smidt, 25.1, $5,910 each

4. Stetson Vest, 25.3, $4,473

5. Kincade Cullen Henry, 25.6, $3,514

6. Reid Zapalac, 25.9, $2,556

7. (tie) Ty Harris and Jake Pratt, 25.7, $1,118 each

Barrel racing: First round:

1. Wenda Johnson, 15.78 seconds, $4,414

2. Shelley Morgan, 15.89, $3,784

3. Emily Efurd, 15.90, $3,153

4. (tie) Taylor Langdon and Amberleigh Moore, 15.93, $2,417 each

6. Kylie Weast, 15.96, $1,682

7. Tillar Murray, 15.99, $1,261

8. Kenna Squires, 16.00, $841

9. Lisa Thornton, 16.02, $631

10. Ryann Pedone, 16.03, $420

Second round:

1. Tiany Schuster, 14.05 seconds, $4,414

2.Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.10, $3,784

3. Shannon McReynolds, 14.20, $3,153

4. Kim Schulze, 14.24, $2,733

5. (tie) Haley Wolfe and Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 14.26, $1,892 each

7. (tie) Kathy Grimes and Lindsay Sears, 14.27, $1,051 each

9. (tie) Lexie Goss, Randee Prindle and Bristan Kennedy, 14.30, $350 each

Final round:

1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.93 seconds, $3,270

2. Emily Efurd, 14.34, $2,452

3. Randee Prindle, 14.35, $1,635

4. Ryan Pedone, 14.39, $817

Average:

1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 44.15 seconds on three runs, $6,622

2. Wenda Johnson, 44.83, $5,676

3. Emily Efured, 44.76, $4,730

4. Randee Prindle, 44.81, $4,099

5. Ryann Pedone, 44.86, $3,153

6. Bristan Kennedy, 44.88, $2,522

7. Kim Schulze, 44.92, $1,892

8. (tie) Shelley Morgan and Tiany Schuster, 44.93, $1,104

10. Lexie Goss, 44.95, $631

Bull riding: First round:

1. Stetson Wright, 89 points on Rafter H Rodeo Livestock’s Bet On Black, $3,466

2. Bayle Worden, 88.5, $2,657

3. Elliot Jacoby, 86.5, $1,964

4. Tim Bingham, 84.5, $1,271

5. (tie) Parker McCown, Boudreaux Campbell and Ty Wallace, 84, $616 each

8. Jeston Mead, 83.5, $347



Final round:

1. Tim Bingham, 76 points on Lancaster & Jones’ White Walker, $5,000; no other qualified rides



Average:

1. Tim Bingham, 160.5 points on two rides, $3,601

2. Stetson Wright, 89 points on one ride, $2,761

3. Bayle Worden, 88.5, $2,041

4. Elliot Jacoby, 86.5, $1,320

5. (tie) Parker McCown, Boudreaux Campbell and Ty Wallace, 84, $640 each

8. Jeston Mead, 83.5, $360