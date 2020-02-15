San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo: Performance 11

Rodeo Performance Updates

Updates of performances from the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo – photo by Ken Grimm

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo
January 30th – February 14th 2020

Bareback Riding: First Round
1. Kody Lamb, 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Hometown Girl, $3,727
2. Leighton Berry, 87.5, $2,857
3. Austin Foss, 87, $2,112
4. Tim O’Connell, 86, $1,366
5. (tie) Richmond Champion and Taylor Broussard, 85, $745 each
7. Tyler Berghuis, 84.5, $497
8. (tie) Tilden Hooper, Chad Rutherford, Clayton Biglow and Jamie Howlett, 84, $93 each

Final round: 
1. Clayton Biglow, 89 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Painted River, $1,650
2. (tie) Chad Rutherford and Richmond Champion, 86.5, $1,075 each
4. Jamie Howlett, 86, $600
5. Taylor Broussard, 85.5, $350
6. (tie) Tim O’Connell and Leighton Berry, 84, $125 each

Average: 
1. Clayton Biglow, 173 points on two rides, $3,727
2. (tie) Richmond Champion and Leighton Berry, 171.5, $2,484 each
4. (tie) Chad Rutherford and Taylor Broussard, 170.5, $1,118 each
6. (tie) Jamie Howlett and Tim O’Connell, 170, $559 each
8. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Kody Lamb, 166, $186 each

Steer wrestling: First round: 
1. Ty Erickson, 3.8 seconds, $3,284
2. Taz Olson, 3.9, $2,855
3. (tie) Stockton Graves and Sterling Humphry, 4.1, $2,213 each
5. (tie) Tait Kvistad and Dalton Massey, 4.3, $1,356 each
7. (tie) Ryan McKay Nettle and Jacob Talley, 4.4, $500 each

Second round: 
1. (tie) Cameron Morman and Matt Reeves, 3.9 seconds, $3,070 each
3. (tie) Cade Staton and Chance Howard, 4.0, $2,213 each
5. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Tanner Brunner, 4.1, $1,356 each
7. Jesse Brown, 4.2, $714
8. (tie) Luke Branquinho, Sterling Lambert and Cade Goodman, 4.3, $95 each

Final round: 
1. Matt Reeves, 3.7 seconds, $1,769
2. Cade Staton, 5.0, $1,464
3. Cody Harmon, 5.2, $1,159
4. Tanner Brunner, 5.3, $854
5. Ty Erickson, 5.6, $549
6. Josh Clark, 6.6, $305

Average: 
1. Matt Reeves, 12.4 seconds on three runs, $4,926
2. Cade Stanton, 14.3, $4,283
3. Tanner Brunner, 14.5, $3,641
4. Cody Harmon, 14.6, $2,998
5. Ty Erickson, 15.2, $2,356
6. Josh Clark, 16.0, $1,713
7. Taz Olson, 20.9, $1,070
8. Trell Etbauer, 31.9, $428

Team roping: First round: 
1. Spencer Mitchell/Cesar de la Cruz, 3.7 seconds, $3,742
2. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 3.8, $3,010 each
4. (tie) Laramie Allen/Whit Kitchens and Colton Campbell/Jordan Ketscher, 3.9, $2,034 each
6. Reno Cash Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 4.1, $1,302
7. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 4.2, $813
8. (tie) Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett and Manny Equsquiza Jr./York Gill, 4.3, $163

Second round: 
1. Jaxon Tucker/Jake Clay, 3.5 seconds, $2,742
2. Dustin Eguesquiza/Travis Graves, 3.7, $3,254
3. (tie) Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Lane Ivy/Dillon Wingereid, 3.8, $2,522 each
5. (tie) Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham and Clint Summers/Douglas Rich, 3.9, $1,546 each
7. Trey Blackmore/Kory Bramwell, 4.0, $813
8. (tie) Dale Martin Jr./Garrett McQueen and Jake Orman/Daniel Braman, 4.3, $163 each

 Final round: 
1. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 4.8 seconds, $1,697
2. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.9, $1,404
3. Cory Smothers/Brandon Gonzales, 5.4, $1,112
4. Colton Campbell/Jordan Ketscher, 6.6, $819
5. Jaguar Terrill/Travis Woodard, 7.6, $527
6. Laramie Allen/Whit Kitchens, 9.9, $293

Average: 
1. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 13.7 seconds on three runs, $5,613
2. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 15.3, $4,881
3. Cory Smothers/Brandon Gonzales, 15.4, $4,149
4. Colton Campbell/Jordan Ketscher, 15.9, $3,417
5. Laramie Allen/Whit Kitchens, 18.2, $2,694
6. Jaguar Terrill/Travis Woodard, 19.4, $1,952
7. Brenton Hall/Chase Tryan, 24.5, $1,220
8. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 8.3 seconds on two runs, $488

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 
1. Zeke Thurston, 90 points on Hampton Pro Rodeo’s Rising Tide, $3,494
2. Jacobs Crawley, 88, $2,679
3. Carter Elshere, 85.5, $1,980
4. Cody DeMoss, 85, $1,281
5. Jesse Wright, 84.5, $815
6. (tie) Allen Boore, Rusty Wright and Kolby Wanchuk, 84, $466 each
9. (tie) Tegan Smith, Spencer Wright and Garrett Buckley, 83.5
11. Leon Fountain, 83 

Final round: 
1. Allen Boore, 88.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Big Tex, $1,650
2. Rusty Wright, 87, $1,250
3. Zeke Thurston, 86, $900
4. Spencer Wright, 83.5, $600
5. Tegan Smith, 83, $250
6. Jesse Wright, 82.5, $250

Average: 
1. Zeke Thurston, 176 points on two rides, $3,494
2. Allen Boore, 172.5, $2,679
3. Rusty Wright, 171, $1,980
4. Jacobs Crawley, 167.5, $1,281
5. (tie) Spencer Wright and Jesse Wright, 167, $699 each
7. Tegan Smith, 166.5, $466
8. Leon Fountain, 162, $349

Tie-down roping: First round: 
1. Lane Livingston, 7.2 seconds $4,899
2. Shad Mayfield, 7.4, $4,260
3. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Bryson Sechrist, 7.5, $3,301 each
5. L.D. Meier, 7.7, $2,343
6. (tie) Blane Cox and Marcos Costa, 7.8, $1,384 each
8. Bo Pickett, 7.9, $426

Second round: 
1. Justin Smith, 7.0 seconds, $4,899
2. Marty Yates, 7.1, $4,260
3. (tie) Riley Pruitt and Ike Fontenot, 7.4, $3,301 each
5. Cooper Martin, 7.5, $2,343
6. (tie) Kincade Henry and Cory Solomon, 7.6, $1,384 each
8. (tie) Blane Cox and Lucas Potter, 7.8, $213 each 

Final round: 
1. Bryson Sechrist, 7.9 seconds, $1,967
2. Stetson Vest, 8.4, $1,710
3. Cooper Martin, 8.5, $1,454
4. Caleb Smidt, 9.1, $1,197
5. (tie) Reid Zapalac and Kincade Cullen Henry, 9.2, $812
7. Ty Harris, 9.7, $428
8. Jake Pratt, 9.9, $171

Average: 
1. Bryson Sechrist, 24.8 seconds on three runs, $7,348
2. (tie) Cooper Martin and Caleb Smidt, 25.1, $5,910 each
4. Stetson Vest, 25.3, $4,473
5. Kincade Cullen Henry, 25.6, $3,514
6. Reid Zapalac, 25.9, $2,556
7. (tie) Ty Harris and Jake Pratt, 25.7, $1,118 each

Barrel racing: First round: 
1. Wenda Johnson, 15.78 seconds, $4,414
2. Shelley Morgan, 15.89, $3,784
3. Emily Efurd, 15.90, $3,153
4. (tie) Taylor Langdon and Amberleigh Moore, 15.93, $2,417 each
6. Kylie Weast, 15.96, $1,682
7. Tillar Murray, 15.99, $1,261
8. Kenna Squires, 16.00, $841
9. Lisa Thornton, 16.02, $631
10. Ryann Pedone, 16.03, $420

Second round: 
1. Tiany Schuster, 14.05 seconds, $4,414
2.Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.10, $3,784
3. Shannon McReynolds, 14.20, $3,153
4. Kim Schulze, 14.24, $2,733
5. (tie) Haley Wolfe and Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 14.26, $1,892 each
7. (tie) Kathy Grimes and Lindsay Sears, 14.27, $1,051 each
9. (tie) Lexie Goss,  Randee Prindle and Bristan Kennedy, 14.30, $350 each

Final round: 
1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.93 seconds, $3,270
2. Emily Efurd, 14.34, $2,452
3. Randee Prindle, 14.35, $1,635
4. Ryan Pedone, 14.39, $817

Average: 
1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 44.15 seconds on three runs, $6,622
2. Wenda Johnson, 44.83, $5,676
3. Emily Efured, 44.76, $4,730
4. Randee Prindle, 44.81, $4,099
5. Ryann Pedone, 44.86, $3,153
6. Bristan Kennedy, 44.88, $2,522
7. Kim Schulze, 44.92, $1,892
8. (tie) Shelley Morgan and Tiany Schuster, 44.93, $1,104
10. Lexie Goss, 44.95, $631

Bull riding: First round: 
1. Stetson Wright, 89 points on Rafter H Rodeo Livestock’s Bet On Black, $3,466
2. Bayle Worden, 88.5, $2,657
3. Elliot Jacoby, 86.5, $1,964
4. Tim Bingham, 84.5, $1,271
5. (tie) Parker McCown, Boudreaux Campbell and Ty Wallace, 84, $616 each
8. Jeston Mead, 83.5, $347

Final round: 
1. Tim Bingham, 76 points on Lancaster & Jones’ White Walker, $5,000; no other qualified rides

Average: 
1. Tim Bingham, 160.5 points on two rides, $3,601
2. Stetson Wright, 89 points on one ride, $2,761
3. Bayle Worden, 88.5, $2,041
4. Elliot Jacoby, 86.5, $1,320
5. (tie) Parker McCown, Boudreaux Campbell and Ty Wallace, 84, $640 each
8. Jeston Mead, 83.5, $360

