San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association announces plans for 2021, See the changes here

SAN ANGELO, Texas – (12/9/20) The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association, along with community officials, announced today their plans for the 2021 event. The San Angelo Stock Show will take place as scheduled February 3 through 21, 2021, however, the San Angelo Rodeo, carnival, vendors, and other such attractions and activities are now scheduled for April 9-24, 2021.



The Rodeo Parade will take place on April 10th, the opening Saturday of the rodeo. Additionally, the

Santa Fe Trail Ride, long-time event of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, will take place in the days immediately preceding the rodeo. The Championship Cook-Off will be held April 10th, near the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena. More information regarding these events will be released as they become available.



“The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association is dedicated to our mission of providing educational opportunities for livestock exhibitors. We will continue as planned with our livestock show in February, making some modifications to the schedule to accommodate an increase in livestock entries,” Justin Jonas, Executive Director of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo stated.

“We feel moving the rodeo and all other related events provides a better outlook in health safety to our rodeo participants and guests alike. The staff is working endlessly to get information out to all of our vested partners,” he continued.



Moving the majority of the event two months later may not provide a guarantee in regards to the

current health outbreak, but provides more hope for hosting the events. As the event nears, more

information will be provided regarding ticket sale dates and other relevant information.



The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo is the largest economic impact event west of I-35 in the state of Texas, and continues to promote agriculture education and western heritage through the events that it hosts. The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Foundation continues to award scholarships annually to Texas youth, and has just shy of $2 million in scholarships. Stay up to date on the most current information at www.sanangelorodeo.com, or by following the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.