San Angelo State Supported Living Center to host job fairs, art show

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo State Supported Living Center is holding multiple job fairs through the months of April, May, June, and July.

If applicants bring their drivers license and social security card, they can go through the interview process and potentially be hired on the spot.

The job fairs will be held at the Concho Valley Workforce Solutions building, located at 202 Henry O. Flipper Street, which is near Fort Concho.

The residents will also be showcasing their artwork at the Artfully Able Art Show. Details can be seen below.