San Angelo senior centers and dining room to resume regular hours on June 14

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s two senior centers and dining room resume regular operating hours on Monday, June 14, 2021, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo.

Locations resuming regular hours are:

Station 618 (702 S. Chadbourne St.) – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa Fe Crossing (618 S. Chadbourne St.) – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nutrition program: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



The city says curbside meals will no longer be available and not all activities offered in the past will resume this year.

“The staff at the senior centers encourages participants to take their own precautions when coming back as we continue to live through this pandemic,” says the city, “Face masks are recommended at the centers; if you have decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine, then CDC guidelines explain more of what you can do to help resume the way you did prior to the pandemic. There is plenty of hand sanitizer throughout the center and disinfectant to double clean equipment and supplies.”

People can pick up schedules at one of the centers or call 325-657-4484 with questions.