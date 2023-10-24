SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association announced the 2023 Justin Best Footing Award Winners and the San Angelo Rodeo has placed second in the Texas Circuit.

The Best Footing Award was created when Tom Feller, director of event marketing for Justin Brands, approached the WPRA about a program that focused on the health and well-being of the animal athlete. The program keeps animal athletes performing at their best and recognizes the hard work put into making Rodeo ground as safe as possible for the barrel horse and all rodeo livestock.

The award itself is determined through votes by the WPRA membership and Circuit Directors. The WPRA recognizes the top three rodeo committees in all 12 and the most improved ground committee in each circuit.

Awardees can receive cash bonuses (ranging from $350-$1,000), plaques, and a pair of Justin exotic boots. In addition, the names of each winner are put into a drawing for an additional $1,500 bonus.

“Congratulations to the following rodeo committees being honored in 2023 and the WPRA thanks you for making your ground safe and consistent,” said the WPRA.

Texas Circuit Winners

First: Cowboy Capital of the World, Stephenville

Second: San Angelo Rodeo

Third: Parker County Frontier Days & PRCA Rodeo – Weatherford

Most Improved: West Texas Fair & Rodeo – Abilene