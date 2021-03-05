San Angelo Rodeo announces 100 percent capacity, ticket sale date, added money to purse

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In December of 2020, the San Angelo Stock Show and rodeo announced changes to the 2021 schedule. These changes included splitting up the Stock Show and Rodeo events.

The Rodeo will be held from April 9 to April 24, 2021. The carnival, vendors, and additional attractions will also be open during these dates.

The Rodeo Parade will take place on April 10th, the opening Saturday of the rodeo. The

Santa Fe Trail Ride will take place in the days immediately preceding the rodeo. The Championship Cook-Off will be held April 10th, near the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena.

Justin Jonas, Executive Director for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, said looking back at all the weather, electricity, and water issues the entire state faced during February, he is glad the rodeo performances were moved.

“There was a day it was -17 degrees with six inches of snow on the ground and our staff was unloading projects and livestock,” Jonas said.

The Stock Show grounds also suffered losses of electricity and water during Winter Storm Uri.

“We kept thinking, what’s next?” Jonas said.

After the shows concluded, Jonas said their staff focused on rodeo and how one of the largest economic events for the city of San Angelo could continue at maximum capacity. Jonas stated that with support of Mayor Brenda Gunter and Judge Steve Floyd, a letter was sent to Governor Greg Abbott asking him to make it possible. Two days after the letter was received, Governor Abbott made the announcement that the state mask mandate was no longer in effect beginning March 10, 2021.

On March 5, 2021, the SASSRA Executive Board approved three items:

The event would be held at 100 percent capacity.

Tickets would go on sale to the general public on March 15, 2021 with volunteers having an opportunity to purchase tickets on March 12th.

An additional $100,000 would be added to the total purse.

This brings the amount of the total purse to around half a million dollars according to Jonas.

“You know we’ve had one of the largest purses with the PRCA with our added money and with the contestants’ money when they enter. But we just had an executive meeting, our officer said they’re all in favor 100 percent of us adding to our purse an additional 100,000 for these contestants who have had hardships for the last 13 months and we’ve been blessed so it’s our turn to step up and help them,” Jonas said.

For more information, go to sanangelorodeo.com