San Angelo reports 9 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Friday, March 26th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, March 26, 2021. The full report can be found below.

March 26, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,561

Active cases: 93

Currently hospitalized: 5

New positives for today: 9

Released: 16 cases/contacts of cases (10 cases/6 contacts of cases) since March 24

*94 cases did not request release letters and are past their isolation period so therefore can be released from state/local monitoring.

Informe COVID-19 del 25 de marzo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16552

Casos activos: 189

Actualmente hospitalizados: 4

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 11

Female56WhiteIrionPCR
Male59WhiteIrionPCR
Female76WhiteTGCPCR
Female18WhiteTGCAntigen
Female24OtherTGCAntigen
Male20UnknownCallahanAntigen
Male19WhiteGrimesAntigen
Male19HispanicTGCAntigen
Female20HispanicTGCAntigen
Female19BlackTGCAntigen
Male33WhiteTGCAntigen

