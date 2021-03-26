San Angelo reports 9 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Friday, March 26th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, March 26, 2021. The full report can be found below.
March 26, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,561
Active cases: 93
Currently hospitalized: 5
New positives for today: 9
Released: 16 cases/contacts of cases (10 cases/6 contacts of cases) since March 24
*94 cases did not request release letters and are past their isolation period so therefore can be released from state/local monitoring.
Informe COVID-19 del 25 de marzo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16552
Casos activos: 189
Actualmente hospitalizados: 4
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 11
|Female
|56
|White
|Irion
|PCR
|Male
|59
|White
|Irion
|PCR
|Female
|76
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|18
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Unknown
|Callahan
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|White
|Grimes
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|White
|TGC
|Antigen