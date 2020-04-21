San Angelo Regional Airport expecting to receive $1.2 million from FAA: Here’s how they’ll use the funds

“We usually have five to six departures a day, we’re down to one or two a day,” Valgardson said.

Jeremy Valgardson is the Airport Director for the San Angelo Regional Airport. He said according to the FAA, on a Monday during this time last year, TSA Agents screened 2.3 million passengers, while this week on a Monday, TSA Agents screened 90,000 passengers.

Valgardson says the decreasing number of flights isn’t the only problem our local airport is facing.

“I think one of the issues and stuff the community doesn’t know about is we’ve got businesses all up and down this runway. We don’t just facilitate American Airlines, we’ve got a maintenance shop, Border Patrol, flight schools, we’re a pretty vibrant aviation community,” Valgardson said.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, pilots stopped flying into the airport meaning a loss in fuel sales. The airport is also seeing a drip in user fees and people coming in for aircraft maintenance. But Valgardson also sees the silver lining.

“The good thing is, we still have business. Those runways are open 24/7 we have to maintain them to the FAA safety standards. So, we’re open for business if pilots are willing to come in to get their aircraft worked on. We’re still here and we’re essential,” Valgardson said.

Soon, the San Angelo Regional Airport could receive up to $1.2 million dollars from the FAA, or Federal Aviation Administration, and they’re not alone.

Several other Concho Valley and West Texas airports are eligible for funding that’s being made available through the CARES Act.

Ozona Municipal: $20,000

Kimble County Airport: $20,000

Abilene Regional: $1.5 million

Curtis Field (Brady): $30,000

To view a full list of funding, click here.

Valgardson says that the funds the San Angelo Regional Airport receives will be used for operational purposes.

“First and foremost, we need to keep our people, so salaries and wages. We don’t know all the details of the money yet; the grant application should be coming out this week so we will apply. We are a function of the city, so City Council is going to weigh in on how that money is spent. But we have a lot of needs to keep this place open, we need people,” Valgardson said.

Valgardson says even though the grant details aren’t all on the table yet, he is confident this funding is different from grants the airport has received in the past.

“The good thing about the money is that the FAA said it can be used for whatever airport revenue can be used for. Usually when we get money from the FAA it comes with strings attached. You can only use it for capital improvement projects and then you have to pay 10 percent on whatever money they give you. This money has no strings attached we can use it for operating expenses, salaries and wages, we can use it for utility payments to keep the lights on. We can use it for runway paint, signage, whatever we need to make sure we are fully operational, and we can use some of that money to help recover the local economy,” Valgardson says.

At this time, there is no specific date on when the funds will be received.