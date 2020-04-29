San Angelo Railway Museum to host Facebook Live concert staring Wrather Rhodes

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Put on your dancing shoes Friday, May 1st and tune in to Facebook Live at 3:00 P.M. to listen to an acoustical performance played by local singer/songwriter Wrather Rhodes.

Wrather’s musical genres range from Red Dirt Country to Rock & Roll and everything in between. This will be a moment sure to stimulate your senses and well-being by connecting to the ambiance of the Railway Museum!

Activities, educational information, and virtual tours of the Railway Museum of San Angelo will also be provided via social media outlets, such as Facebook and Instagram, in an effort to keep the community engaged and maintain an effort to educate & serve the public.

The Railway Museum of San Angelo has activated a new website to access general information so be sure to visit www.sanangelorailway.org for all the latest information.