San Angelo Police: Woman wanted for questioning in regards to an active murder investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department has issued the following statement regarding a woman wanted for questioning.

“Wendy McCluskey, 29, has a warrant of arrest for Tampering with Evidence. McCluskey is also needed for questioning in an active Murder Investigation. If you know her whereabouts, we want to put cash in your pocket.

McCluskey may be in San Angelo, Midland, Odessa, Big Springs, or Andrews so please share this bulletin.

Call the 24/7 Anonymous Tip Hotline: 325-658-HELP (4357) or Download the P3 Tips App. You can also tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: simply text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

NEVER attempt to apprehend suspects yourself; doing so may be dangerous.”



SAPD did not comment on which murder investigation the woman is allegedly involved with.