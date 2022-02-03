Update – February 3, 2022, 12:34 p.m. — SAN ANGELO, Texas — A jackknifed semi-truck blocked all southbound lanes of North Bryant Street late this morning after the driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions.

Concho Valley Homepage staff were on the scene and captured raw video of crews attempting to free the truck from where it had become stuck.

The San Angelo Police Department is urging drivers to stay off roadways due to unsafe and icy conditions.

Original story – February 3, 2022, 11:45 a.m. — SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police department issued an alert to avoid the southbound lanes of N Bryant and 33rd Street. The southbound lanes have been blocked due to a vehicle accident the alert stated.