San Angelo Police Service Dog ‘Duke’ retires after nearly eight years of service

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department is celebrating the retirement of Police Service Dog Duke.

Duke, a Belgian Malinois, joined the Department in May 2013. He officially served the Department for 7 years and 10 months.

Duke has made the news many times throughout his distinguished career. His official stats are as follows:

Narcotics Utilization:

Exterior Vehicle – 261 with 167 confirmed/finds

Interior Vehicle Search – 45 with 42 confirmed/finds

Building Search – 58 with 32 confirmed/finds

Felony Narcotics Arrests – 11

Felony Narcotics Assists – 94

Misdemeanor Narcotics Arrests – 17

Misdemeanor Narcotics Assists – 43

Law Enforcement Utilization:

Tracks – 36 with 13 confirmed/finds

Felony Arrests – 15

Felony Assists – 52

Misdemeanor Arrests – 25

Misdemeanor Assists – 57

Call outs:

Responded to 364 ‘request for K9’

Crimes in Progress – 260

Fleeing/Hiding Suspects – 112

Alarm Calls – 121

Assist Other Agencies – 85

Drugs Located/Seized:

Marijuana – 7,368 grams

Powder Cocaine – 530 grams

Crack Cocaine – 248.grams

Methamphetamine – 3,999 grams

Heroin – 208 grams

Duke is currently spending his retirement lounging about the home of his most recent handler.