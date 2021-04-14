San Angelo Police Service Dog ‘Duke’ retires after nearly eight years of service

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department is celebrating the retirement of Police Service Dog Duke.
Duke, a Belgian Malinois, joined the Department in May 2013. He officially served the Department for 7 years and 10 months.
Duke has made the news many times throughout his distinguished career. His official stats are as follows:
Narcotics Utilization:
Exterior Vehicle – 261 with 167 confirmed/finds
Interior Vehicle Search – 45 with 42 confirmed/finds
Building Search – 58 with 32 confirmed/finds
Felony Narcotics Arrests – 11
Felony Narcotics Assists – 94
Misdemeanor Narcotics Arrests – 17
Misdemeanor Narcotics Assists – 43
Law Enforcement Utilization:
Tracks – 36 with 13 confirmed/finds
Felony Arrests – 15
Felony Assists – 52
Misdemeanor Arrests – 25
Misdemeanor Assists – 57
Call outs:
Responded to 364 ‘request for K9’
Crimes in Progress – 260
Fleeing/Hiding Suspects – 112
Alarm Calls – 121
Assist Other Agencies – 85
Drugs Located/Seized:
Marijuana – 7,368 grams
Powder Cocaine – 530 grams
Crack Cocaine – 248.grams
Methamphetamine – 3,999 grams
Heroin – 208 grams
Duke is currently spending his retirement lounging about the home of his most recent handler.