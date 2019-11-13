San Angelo Police searching for man wanted for Online Solicitation of a Minor

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department is looking for Kyle Blair Doty, 24, who has an active warrant for Online Solicitation of a Minor along with nine other city warrants.

Police describe Doty as 5’10” and approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he may be working in the oilfield industry and may be armed.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call SAPD.

If you have been victimized by Doty, you are also urged to call the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and file a report as soon as you can. That number is (325) 657-431.

