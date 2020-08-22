San Angelo Police respond to an accidental shooting incident involving a 2 year old child

SAN ANGELO, Texas (August 22, 2020) – Just after 0800 hours this morning, San Angelo Police were dispatched to 410 W Avenue L for a report of a shooting victim.

Upon Officers‘ arrival, the victim was found to be a two (2) year old child with a single gun shot wound. The victim was transported to Shannon Hospital by medics, and was further transported to Cook Children’s hospital for treatment. No information was provided to indicate that the victim was facing a life threatening injury.

San Angelo Police Department Child Crimes Detectives, Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, and Crime Scene Investigators responded and investigated the incident. Child Protective Services responded to assist with the investigation as well.

At the conclusion of the investigation, it was discovered that the victim’s three (3) year old sibling had gotten access to a firearm and accidentally shot the victim.

Possible criminal charges may be pending for not preventing access to the firearm by the children, however, no arrests were made at this time.

Courtesy of The San Angelo Police Department