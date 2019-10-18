San Angelo Police K9 retires, donations sought to bring in new service dog

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department celebrated the retirement of one of their Service K9s, Thor, on October 11. SAPD says he was medically retired after serving six years with the K9 Unit.

Courtesy: SAPD

The Belgian Malinois joined the San Angelo Police Department in 2013 and according to SAPD’s records, aided in making 438 arrests and discovered about 1,800 grams of various drugs.

Thor will be cared for by his former handler, Sgt. Brian Gesch. SAPD representatives say, “although Thor will no longer be tracking criminals and drugs, he will continue to seek out belly rubs, ear scratches, and playtime with his favorite Kong.”

The department will now begin the search for a new K9 to replace Thor. According to police, the costs for the dog, training, equipment, and other care totals $16,000.

They are asking for contributions to this effort be addressed to the following mainling address:

San Angelo Police Department c/o K9 Unit Box 5020 San Angelo, Texas 76902

