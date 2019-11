SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police notified the press of the drive-by shooting just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning, November 1.

Police say the shooting that happened at Club Patron, located at 1616 South Chadbourne Street, left four injured. Police did not release information about the severity of the injuries.

According to SAPD, persons of interest have been detained.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update this story as we receive more information.