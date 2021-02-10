San Angelo Police investigating homicide that occurred February 9, 2021 on West 31st Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department announced that they are investigating a homicide that happened February 9, 2021 at the Cheyenne Crossing Apartments located at 17 West 31St Street.

SAPD says officers were dispatched to the location just after 2:30 p.m. The initial call reported a shooting victim. Officers were headed to the scene when they learned a female had run from the location and that she was headed towards Grape Creek Road.

“Responding officers located the victim lying in the parking lot of the complex, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center by ambulance but later succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Roy Perez Sr. of San Angelo.” SAPD said in a statement.

Officers found the alleged female suspect at West 32nd Street and Grape Creek Road. They took her into custody without incident and transported the 23-year-old San Angelo resident to the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division Annex Office for a formal interview.

“Several witnesses and residents were also located and interviewed during the lengthy field investigation and a discarded firearm was located near the scene by Police Service Dog Xander. The preliminary investigation revealed the alleged female suspect witnessed Perez assaulting another male at the property just prior to the shooting. When the woman attempted to intervene, Perez pursued her with a knife and the woman shot Perez in an apparent act of self-defense.” SAPD said in a statement.

According to the Department, in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office, it was decided that no charges would be filed at this time.

SAPD stated that they will continue to investigate.