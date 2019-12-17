San Angelo Police investigating death of San Angelo infant

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police are investigating the death of an 8-month-old girl. Police say dispatch got a call around 12:30 p.m. on December 16, 2019 about an unresponsive and unconscious baby.

Police and medics responded to the Bella Vista Apartments in the 4100 block of Ben Ficklin Drive. Justice of the Peace J.P. McGuire also responded to the apartment. He requested the infant’s body be sent to Lubbock for an autopsy. Police say this is a standard procedure when it comes to the death of a child under the age of 10.

SAPD is investigating further and will release more information as it becomes available.