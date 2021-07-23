San Angelo Police investigates two vehicle collision early Friday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
San Angelo Police Department Crest

San Angelo Police Department Crest

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On July 23, 2021, at 1:59 am, San Angelo Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N Koenigheim in reference to a major motor vehicle accident.

According to a witness, Anthony Padilla (28) was driving a passenger car and racing Keifer Ekert (28), who was on a motorcycle. Ekert lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

200 Block of North Koenigheim where the collision occurred Friday morning
Courtesy: Jaelin Lewis

Officers arrived on scene and provided first aid until Medics arrived. Ekert was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Padilla was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Tom Green County Jail without incident.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.