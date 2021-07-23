San Angelo Police investigates two vehicle collision early Friday morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On July 23, 2021, at 1:59 am, San Angelo Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N Koenigheim in reference to a major motor vehicle accident.
According to a witness, Anthony Padilla (28) was driving a passenger car and racing Keifer Ekert (28), who was on a motorcycle. Ekert lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.
Officers arrived on scene and provided first aid until Medics arrived. Ekert was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Padilla was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Tom Green County Jail without incident.
This is still an ongoing investigation.