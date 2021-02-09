San Angelo Police investigate shooting on Lakeside Avenue

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just before 9:00 p.m. on February 8, 2021, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lakeside Avenue for the report of a shooting victim.

Arriving officers located a 69-year-old man lying in the roadway, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance for treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot by an unidentified male subject who had been standing by a nearby vehicle. Further investigation revealed that just prior to the shooting; the victim approached the subject, unprovoked, and confronted the subject at knifepoint.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 657-4264. To remain anonymous, tip online or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

This is an active investigation and no additional information is available for release.