San Angelo Police investigate shooting of local woman

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a shooting that was reported just before 7:00 a.m, February 24th, 2021.

Police were dispatched to Shannon Medical center for the report of a gunshot victim who had been dropped off by a private vehicle. The victim, a 24-year-old local woman, underwent emergency surgery for injuries she sustained in the incident. Her condition is listed as serious.

The incident may have stemmed from an altercation that occurred at the Super 8 Motel, 410 West Avenue L.

If you have any information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect(s) involved in this incident, please contact the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 657-4264 or 659-8017. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts. Tips sent through the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips App and 24/7 Anonymous Tip Hotline (325) 658-HELP (4357) may be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest(s).