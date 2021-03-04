San Angelo Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the San Angelo Police Department, their Traffic Section is investigating crash that resulted in a fatality.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the intersection of West Avenue L and South Bryant Boulevard.

SAPD states that when officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive male and began CPR and other life saving measures. The motorcyclist died at the scene from his injuries according to police and was pronounced by Justice of the Peace Eddie Howard.

“The preliminary field-investigation revealed the decedent was traveling Northbound in the 1600 block of South Bryant Boulevard operating a 2009 Yamaha YZF motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he collided with a white 2016 Dodge Charger that was turning eastbound at the intersection at West Avenue L from South Bryant Boulevard. The decedent was identified as 33-year-old Casey Wood of San Angelo. The operator of the Charger, a 24-year-old San Angelo man, was not injured,” police said in a statement.

SAPD says they will continue their investigation.